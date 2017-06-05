CNN host apologizes for calling President Trump a “piece of s**t” during a fit of outrage

CNN host Reza Aslan apologized Sunday for calling the President of the United States a “piece of s**t.”
As news of an attack in England quickly spread in the United States on Saturday, President Trump issued a quick-trigger tweet before it was known if the attack was indeed a terror incident.
Trump mentioned his Travel Ban that has been struck down by the courts multiple times. The president tweeted Saturday, “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”
The tweet got under the skin of Aslan, host of CNN’s “Believer,” who took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the president. He wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted: “This piece of s**t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”
Aslan was slammed by criticism on social media, and on Sunday he issued an apology for the language he used in the initial tweet. However, Aslan still managed to slam the president’s behavior.
Aslan wrote: “I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion. That’s not like me. I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London.”