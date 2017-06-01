CNN host thinks the GOP are hypocrites for their excoriation of Kathy Griffin: “Mocking the disabled” should also be condemned

Jake Tapper is calling out the GOP for what he sees as a hypocritical stance on “indecent behavior” following the outrage over comedian Kathy Griffin’s controversial photo.

On Tuesday, a photo was released of Griffin holding a faux, blood-soaked head resembling President Donald Trump. The photo was taken by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields and was meant as an “artistic statement.”

After the photo’s release, Griffin came under heavy criticism, especially from conservatives, that eventually led to her apologizing for the photo, losing her job as a contributor to CNN and losing her upcoming job as a spokesperson for Squatty Potty.





Now the CNN commentator and host of “The Lead” and “State of the Union” is calling out the GOP for what he sees as hypocrisy for excoriating Griffin for her behavior but ignoring comments made by President Trump.

Tapper wrote in a tweet Wednesday, “Indecent behavior should be condemned — including not just faux presidential beheadings but, say, mocking the disabled or denigrating POWs.”

He added in a follow-up tweet that all of it made him “sick.”

When he came under fire for his tweet, Tapper reminded people that he had already called out Griffin for the photo, saying that he had said it was “disgusting” and “inappropriate” on the air.

At least one person, though, thought that Tapper shouldn’t have called out Griffin at all. Rosie O’Donnell replied to Tapper’s tweet, saying, “AND DO U DENOUNCE ALL THE RIGHT WING MORONS WHO SPEW HATRED AND LIES ON UR NETWORK DAILY JAKE – TALK AOUT DISGUSTING AND INAPPROPRIATE # USA.”

