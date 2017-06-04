CNN host who ate human brain tissue calls President Trump a “piece of s**t” for his travel ban tweet

The host of a CNN documentary series about spirituality is making headlines over his heated reaction to President Donald Trump’s response to Saturday’s deadly terrorist attacks in London.

Religious scholar Reza Aslan, host of “Believer,” took to social media after Trump tweeted following the London attacks in support of his controversial travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” Trump wrote Saturday evening before posting a separate tweet expressing solidarity with and offering help to the United Kingdom.





We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Aslan, who is Muslim, tweeted in response to Trump’s first message: “This piece of shit is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

Minutes later, Aslan called Trump a “man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis” after NBC News posted that Trump had tweeted unconfirmed information about the attack.

Translation: the president is a man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis. https://t.co/Kv1hIC7hEG — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

Aslan soon became a trending topic on social media, drawing ire from conservative pundits and outlets such as Breitbart.

The fact that you are more concerned about his words than terror attacks says a ton. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 4, 2017

Aslan previously raised eyebrows, to say the least, for a segment on his “Believer” show during which he ate cooked human brain tissue.