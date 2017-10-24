CNN’s Don Lemon gets emotional while delivering angry open letter to President Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon broke down on air Monday night at the end of his reading of an open letter to President Donald Trump regarding the controversy swirling around grieving Gold Star widow Myeshia Johnson.

Earlier in the day, Johnson opened up about her controversial phone call with the president in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America.” Lemon said it broke his heart and inspired him to write, and then read, a letter.

Lemon started by directly speaking to the president:

Dear Mr. President: I interviewed you multiple times. You’ve introduced me to your family. You’ve also criticized me publicly, both in front of cameras and on Twitter, calling me ‘hateful,’ ‘dumb’ a ‘lightweight’… We know you get a lot of your news from TV. Several of your friends and supporters have told me you watch this show. So since I have this platform, I’d like to speak to you personally right now. I feel compelled to do that after this latest controversy with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. Your tweet this morning essentially called her a liar. Mr. Trump, please stop it. Please, stop. Think of what Sgt. Johnson would want.





Sgt. Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger. He was laid to rest during an emotional funeral last Saturday.

Lemon asked Trump to imagine his own daughters walking in Myeshia Johnson’s shoes, “having a fight with the Commander in Chief while they are pregnant and grieving.”

He continued:

If Myeshia Johnson is mad at you, take it. Just as President Bush and others did, take it. It’s part of what you signed up for when you decided to descend that escalator and throw your hat in the ring for president. You are the Commander in Chief, the President of the United States of America, the greatest country on Earth. Act like it!

This isn’t the first time Lemon has clashed with Trump. In March, Lemon critiqued the president as dishonest and said that anyone who supports dishonesty is “divorced from reality.” For his part, Trump alluded to Lemon’s program when attacking CNN’s negative coverage of him, and he called Lemon “dumb as a rock” in a Tweet during the presidential campaign.