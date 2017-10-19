Colin Kaepernick is making his beliefs known without saying a word

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that he wants the league’s players to stand for the national anthem, but he said he will not require them to do so.

That announcement came at a meeting of team owners in New York in the wake of the ongoing protest controversy, which stems from free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s original protest of racial injustice by taking a knee last season during pregame performances of the national anthem.

His continued unemployment is believed by many to be a result of NFL owners colluding to keep him out of the league because of his political stance, and Kaepernick has even filed a grievance against the league for the alleged collusion.





RELATED: A school district figured out what to do if students don’t stand for the national anthem

President Donald Trump ramped things up several weeks ago when he said during a rally speech in Alabama that NFL owners should fire players who take a knee for the anthem.

Kaepernick himself has remained mostly quiet, barring a few tweets. However, recently, it’s been his retweets that are speaking volumes about his feelings toward Goodell, as well as his approval of new community programs taking root.

RELATED: Guess who Kaepernick will reportedly blame for his joblessness in his NFL lawsuit

Here are a few of the tweets Kaepernick retweeted over the last two days:

GOODDELL AND HIS AVOIDANCE OF POLICE KILLING UNARMED BLACK AND BROWN PEOPLE IS AN EXTENSION OF THE COOPTING/ERASURE OF KAEPERNICK’S CAUSE. https://t.co/O4ROz0g9Gf — LEFT✍🏾 (@LeftSentThis) October 18, 2017

White supremacy is thinking that ending black protest is a better goal than ending the murder of black lives. https://t.co/6dVT7z60rZ — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) October 18, 2017

It is time for action: Join me + @Athletes4Impact, an inclusive all-sport athlete network, working with grassroots partners to transform our communities. https://t.co/KrmxBggBXM pic.twitter.com/yXrmkIPVZ2 — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) October 17, 2017

Young king and queen! Great job, mama! 👏🏿😍❤️ https://t.co/Pwf2C3B21m — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) October 19, 2017

The last time Kaepernick sent out a tweet of his own was on Oct. 10 to thank rapper Eminem for dedicating a freestyle rap that harshly criticized Trump.