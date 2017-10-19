Colin Kaepernick is making his beliefs known without saying a word

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that he wants the league’s players to stand for the national anthem, but he said he will not require them to do so.
That announcement came at a meeting of team owners in New York in the wake of the ongoing protest controversy, which stems from free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s original protest of racial injustice by taking a knee last season during pregame performances of the national anthem.
His continued unemployment is believed by many to be a result of NFL owners colluding to keep him out of the league because of his political stance, and Kaepernick has even filed a grievance against the league for the alleged collusion.
President Donald Trump ramped things up several weeks ago when he said during a rally speech in Alabama that NFL owners should fire players who take a knee for the anthem.
Kaepernick himself has remained mostly quiet, barring a few tweets. However, recently, it’s been his retweets that are speaking volumes about his feelings toward Goodell, as well as his approval of new community programs taking root.
Here are a few of the tweets Kaepernick retweeted over the last two days:
The last time Kaepernick sent out a tweet of his own was on Oct. 10 to thank rapper Eminem for dedicating a freestyle rap that harshly criticized Trump.