Colin Kaepernick pumps money into foundation supporting “Dreamers” and their protests

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick recently announced that his foundation is donating $100,000 to foundations supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and other groups.

Kaepernick’s website lists the donations as going to a number of different organizations; one of which supports dreamers–or DACA recipients–and even sends them to Washington, D.C., for rallies to keep DACA. ESPN sportswriter Adam Schefter confirmed the donation via Twitter on Thursday.

“United We Dream,” which is one of the organizations that received money from the former quarterback, thanked him, writing, “we will continue to fight back!”





“United We Dream” claims to be one of the groups present at a Sept. 6 rally in support of DACA recipients. Though there were rumors that Kaepernick might find a home on an NFL roster, he has remained unsigned.