Colin Kaepernick’s take-a-knee protest has officially spread to an unexpected place

We’ve already seen support of Colin Kaepernick’s protest in one form or another spread to the NFL, MLB and the NHL, but now it’s gone international.

RELATED: President Trump tells Hannity NFL should have suspended Kaepernick

People took notice on Saturday in Germany when Hertha Berlin of the Bundesliga took a knee, which the team explained was done to stand “for tolerance and responsibility” and a “a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore.”

Columnist and activist Sean King drew attention to the gesture, and the team’s official Twitter account notably retweeted him twice.





Wow!!! The players from Hertha Berlin from the German Premier League took a knee in solidarity with American athletes protesting injustice! pic.twitter.com/hgAjG0c2y5 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 14, 2017

The coaches and managers from Hertha Berlin took a knee against American injustice as well. Solidarity with American athletes pic.twitter.com/Bu4KuCT21n — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 14, 2017

The photos showed both players and coaches participating on the pitch and off of it.

“Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!” the team said in a full statement, according to the Guardian.

“We are living in the 21st century, not the 18th century, but there are some people who haven’t developed their ideologies accordingly,” Hertha player Sebastian Langkamp explained to Sky Sports. “If we can give them a bit of help in doing so, then that’s good.”

RELATED: Reporter who said Kaepernick would stand for anthem walks back claim

Colin Kaepernick also retweeted both photos.

(H/t The BBC)