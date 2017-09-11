College grad shows up at a neighbor’s door naked and bloody to say he murdered four people

A 22-year-old college grad from Rockport, Maine has been arrested and charged in the killings of four people at a Groton, Mass., home after appearing at a neighbor’s back door naked, bloody and saying “Help me please, help me please. I murdered four people.”

Orion Krause was arraigned Monday at Ayer District Court for the slayings of an elderly man and woman in their eighties and two middle-aged women on Friday. Krause recently graduated from Oberlin College and is a jazz drummer.





Orion Krause charged wih murder. No bail, to undergo evaluation at Bridgewater. Next court date Oct 30. Accused of 4 murders in #Groton. pic.twitter.com/KfoG7E1XSP — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) September 11, 2017

Police found the man and two of the women dead inside and the other woman’s body outside. A family friend told the Press Herald that the victims were Krause’s mother, her parents and a caretaker. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the victims appeared to have died of blunt force trauma. She called the situation “a tragic incident of family violence.”

BREAKING: Orion Krause, 22, has arrived at Ayer District Court to face four charges of murder for Groton slayings. @masslivenews pic.twitter.com/8k41EVcTxa — Melissa Hanson (@Melissa__Hanson) September 11, 2017

The neighbor who Krause visited after the brutal slayings has spoken about what happened on Friday evening. Wagner Alcocer, 52, says Krause appeared at the back door of his home naked, covered in mud, with blood on his face.

Alcocer told the Boston Globe Krause was disturbingly calm, had a blank face, bright red eyes and requested “[his] sleeping pills.”

“He said it in a very calm way. Not raising his voice, just very, very steady,” Alcocer also told the Boston Herald. “No emotion, just normal talking.”

The neighbor handed Krause a blanket and told him to sit down on a chair outside. Krause did that. 911 was called and the police arrested Krause without incident. Alcocer didn’t believe at first that Krause had done this, but authorities soon informed him of the worst.

Alcocer said it’s been “very hard to sleep” since Friday.

“It was very, very hard to sleep. I have in my head this image of this kid looking at me and saying, ‘I murdered four people,'” he said.

The motive behind the murders is unclear at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.