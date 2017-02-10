College student embarrassed after she got turned down for a job in the most unprofessional way possible

Earlier this week, 18-year-old Megan Dixon had a job interview with U.K. steakhouse Miller and Carter. She was probably nervous at first, but she made it out alright.

However, minutes after she left, she received a text from the woman who interviewed her: “It’s a no.” When Dixon replied “Okay. How come?” the manager responded, “Just not engaging. And answers were just ‘like’ basic.”

Dixon posted a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

Imagine going for a job interview and the woman says she will email u in a few days but then waits 1 minute after u leave to text u this 😂 pic.twitter.com/8hOY899wNZ — Meg (@megrdixon) February 7, 2017

In a later series of tweets, Megan said that the woman who interviewed her, who The Sun identified as Shantel Wesson, “was unprepared and her phone was going off throughout the interview. So unprofessional.”

Dixon told The Sun that Wesson “didn’t even shake my hand, didn’t have my CV out and was just sat drinking a coffee.” She also described the laughing face emoji that the manager used as “a really bitchy thing to do.”

A spokesperson for the steakhouse said that “it was never our intention to be disrespectful or upset her in any way. The texts were sent in error and were intended for our manager, not the candidate.”

Miller and Carter have steakhouses throughout England and, according to their website, are opening at least 12 more branches in 2017.