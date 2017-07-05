Congressman slammed for taking selfie video inside Auschwitz gas chamber: “It’s not a stage”

The video was first posted Saturday on YouTube, NOLA.com reported.

Museum officials responded to the video Tuesday in a pair of tweets that admonished Higgins for failing to show proper respect for Holocaust victims.

“Everyone has the right to personal reflections,” said a tweet posted Tuesday on the museum’s official Twitter page. “However, inside a former gas chamber there should be mournful silence. It’s not a stage.”

The Holocaust memorial museum later shared an image of a plaque that greets visitors to the museum, which says “You are in a building where the SS murdered thousands of people. Please maintain silence here: remember their suffering and show respect for their memory.”

Higgins did not immediately respond to the criticism.