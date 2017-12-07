Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's endorsement of Roy Moore: "The President has tremendous moral standards… He doesn't want a liberal democrat representing Alabama in the US Senate" https://t.co/Zejo99jpca — New Day (@NewDay) December 6, 2017

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway jumped to President Donald Trump’s defense after he came out in full support of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, citing the president’s high moral standards.





During an interview with Chris Cuomo on MSNBC’s “New Day,” Conway pushed back against the idea that the president shouldn’t support Moore following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Conway, instead, listed all the reasons why Trump wouldn’t want Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the Senate.

“[Doug Jones] will be a reliable vote for tax hikes, he’ll be a reliable vote against border security, he’ll be a reliable vote against national security and keeping ISIS in retreat, he’ll be a reliable vote against the Second Amendment, against life – he’s out of step for Alabama voters according to the president,” Conway told Cuomo.

Cuomo replied that it was all “political pragmatism” and that “the president seems to have no moral standard at play.”

“The president has tremendous moral standards. He has said, the White House has said the allegations are troubling,” Conway shot back.

“They’re troubling, but not troubling enough to do anything about them,” Cuomo interjected.

“The president has said the following: the allegations are troubling, Roy Moore has denied them, the president said they’re 40 years old,” she later added.

“Nobody came forward before, the guy’s been on the ballot many times, Doug Jones is a liberal Democrat the president has said, and he doesn’t want a liberal Democrat representing Alabama in the United States Senate,” she continued.

Conway’s comments in defense of President Trump come after he voiced his full support for Moore, who’s been accused of sexual misconduct with women, who were teenagers at the time and he was in his 30s, nearly 40 years ago.

Previously, the president had withheld his full support, but on Monday, he endorsed the embattled Republican, citing his need for Moore’s vote in the Senate to push through Republican measures.

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” President Trump said in a tweet.

“We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!,” he added.

