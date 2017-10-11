That cop caught on video violently arresting a Utah nurse just got some bad news

The Utah police officer caught on camera dragging a nurse out of University of Utah Hospital after she refused to allow him to draw blood on a patient was fired Tuesday following a lengthy investigation.

The Salt Lake City Police Department determined Detective Jeff Payne violated its policies when he arrested nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26, according to a police spokesman. The entire scene was caught on police body-cam. The video of Wubbels being manhandled went viral and caused national outrage.

Wubbels can be heard on the video footage screaming as Payne drags her out of the hospital.





Payne and Wubbels initially got into a heated argument, with her telling the officer that he either needed a warrant or the patient’s consent to draw blood. Payne wanted to draw blood from an unconscious patient who was not under arrest.

Payne can be heard on the video saying, “I either go away with blood in vials or body in tow.” Wubbels stood her ground, after which Payne arrested her.

Payne’s supervisor, Lt. James Tracy, was demoted. He was at the hospital and told Wubbels that she should have let Payne draw blood. Wubbels was released and never charged.

The police department has since apologized for the incident. It put both men on administrative leave as it launched an investigation. Prosecutors have also asked the FBI to open a civil rights investigation.

Payne, who was involved in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, lost his job as a paramedic in September because of the incident.