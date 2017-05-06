A cop who shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old in front of his brothers now faces a murder charge

The police officer who fatally shot a black, unarmed 15-year-old boy in suburban Dallas was charged with murder Friday.

Officer Roy Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department following the shooting last weekend. An arrest warrant was issued and Oliver surrendered to police.

Oliver fired a rifle at a car of teenagers as they left a weekend party on April 29. The bullets shattered the front passenger-side window and struck Edwards, killing him, authorities say.





The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office stated that the warrant was issued because of evidence that showed Oliver “intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death.”

Oliver was later released after posting bail at the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas.

Jordan’s two brothers were with him when he died and the family says the shooting has scarred the two boys.

The family was attending the 15-year-old’s wake when it was announced that a warrant had been issued for Oliver’s arrest.

“When they dream, they see Jordan, with smoke coming out of his head from the shot. That’s what they were forced to see,” Charmaine Edwards told the New York Daily News.

Oliver, an Iraq War veteran who joined the Balch Springs Police Department in 2011, had a prior incident involving an anger management issue, the Daily News reported.

In 2013, he was suspended for 16 hours and ordered to take anger management courses after he allegedly threw a fit about having to testify in court about a drunk driving case, records show.

The attorney for the Edwards family, Lee Merritt, said in a statement in response to the arrest warrant: “Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration.”