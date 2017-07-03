Coworkers in South Carolina surprise a new father with a billboard announcing his daughter’s birth

A father gets to see his newborn baby’s face on his sales route after coworkers surprised him and his wife with a billboard birth announcement near Hardeeville, S.C.

Will and Kelen Settle welcomed Carter Louise Settle, their first child, into the world on June 25. According to Will, she’s the first girl born into the Settle family in 137 years.

After the couple returned to their home in Bluffton with their baby girl, a coworker told Will to drive toward Savannah, Ga., and turn around and drive home. The coworker said there was a surprise waiting.





“I had an idea what it was going to be,” Will, the head of sales for Marlin Outdoor Advertising, told The Island Packet. “We have a lot of billboards in that area.”

The company has 900 billboards in the two states, he said, and his coworkers used one of them to display a birth announcement for Carter. The 12-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide announcement sits off of Highway 315 and features a picture of the little girl with a message that reads, “Welcome to the World Carter Louise Settle.”

Will said his sales route takes him as far north as Rock Hill, S.C., and as far west as Statesboro, Ga., meaning he often gets to drive past the billboard and see his daughter’s face.