A former Ohio substitute teacher pleaded not guilty to nine counts of sexual battery this week after she was accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with at least two students.





Darci L. Lake was substitute teaching with Maysville Local Schools when she allegedly began inappropriate relationships with a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy as early as February of this year. The affairs reportedly continued on until November of this year. Then 22-year-old Lake was arrested on December 21 and posted her $200,000 bond the same day.

Maysville Superintendent Ruth Zitnik indicated that Lake was hired through a third-party organization called Redhill Group that works to staff school districts with substitute teachers throughout the state. Prior to her employment, however, she was required to undergo a background check, which reportedly came back clear.

Barrie Howell, president of Redhill Group, stated that she has been fired from the company. She is no longer contracted with Maysville schools. According to the Zitnik, the school district has fully cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation into Lake.

Lake, who graduated from Maysville High School herself in 2012, faces a maximum of five years in prison for each offense. Her victims are now 17 and 15 years old.

