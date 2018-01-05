Did you know that the United States has more inmates than any other country in the world? Roughly 2.2 million people are currently in American jails or prisons.





That’s just one of many sobering statistics about U.S. incarceration.

RELATED: Court decision: ‘Making A Murderer’s’ Brendan Dassey to stay in jail

States spend billions of dollars on their prison populations every year.

And those populations are uneven. In America, black men are six times more likely than white men to be in jail; Hispanic men are twice as likely as non-Hispanic white men.