A 40-year-old gym teacher has finally been arrested for allegedly molesting a student in 2013

40-year-old Shawnetta Reece could finally be facing justice for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old student in 2013. The Union County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off to the allegations earlier this year and they asked for the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to a GBI press release.

RELATED: Two years into her prison sentence, this teacher must now pay her rape victim $1 million

The assaults reportedly happened in the summer when the student was moving from the 8th grade to 9th grade. It’s unclear exactly why these allegations have only recently come to light. The Blairsville, Georgia native was a physical education teacher at a middle school in Georgia. Heavy.com reports that Reece had a Twitter page where she regularly wrote about track & field student-athletes, but that page has been taken down since her arrest.





RELATED: An Ohio teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a high school student over several years, and even having a child with him

Reece was arrested on charges of child molestation and sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority. The investigation is still ongoing and when it’s concluded, it will be handed over to the Enotah District Attorney.