A 72-year-old surgeon has been indicted on charges that claim he stepped way out-of-bounds with a young patient

Pediatric surgeon Saad Saad has been indicted on charges of criminal sexual contact after reports that he inappropriately touched a 17-year-old patient under his care. The pediatric surgeon was based out of Eatontown, New Jersey and NJ.com reports that the charges stem from a May 1st medical exam at Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates. The 72-year-old could face over ten years in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

Saad is one of two surgeons at the center. According to his bio on the page’s website, he has been practicing for 30 years. He has reportedly “developed many new techniques in hernia laparoscopy, perforation of the esophagus and tracheal stenosis repairs.” The site boasts that he has “published more than 50 articles” and is “a frequent lecturer.”

In addition to the criminal sexual contact charge, Saad is also facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.