A college student’s first week of school ended in her brutal murder

Pennsylvania police have recovered the body of missing Temple University student Jenna Burleigh at a property more than 150 miles from where she was last seen in Philadelphia.

Her body was found in Wayne County, on property belonging to the grandmother of suspect Joshua Hupperterz, 29, a former Temple student who last took classes in the spring. As the investigation is in its early stages, police do not have a cause of death at this time.

Hupperterz and Burleigh met at a North Philadelphia bar called Pub Webb on Thursday night and allegedly left together. The New York Daily News reports that Burleigh was reported missing the next day, making Hupperterz the last person she was allegedly seen with.

It was Burleigh’s first week at Temple.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Philadelphia police searched Hupperterz’s North Philadelphia home — not far from Pub Webb — discovering “10 to 15 pillowcase size bags of marijuana” and $20,000 in cash, as well as blood splattered about the home. It has not been established at this time that the blood is Burleigh’s.

A neighbor also told police they heard screaming coming from the apartment in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police searched several properties belonging to Hupperterz’s family and friends before searching the remote Wayne County property where Jenna Burleigh‘s body was stashed.

Hupperterz has been arrested on a slew of charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime. He has already “admitted to elements of the crime,” according to 6ABC. When arrested, Hupperterz allegedly had scratches on his face and a cut on his hand, which he attributed to a broken bowl.