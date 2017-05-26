A Democratic operative was arrested for the disturbing content police found on his computer

A New York City employee and leader of Manhattan Young Democrats was arrested this week on child pornography charges.

After finding found more than 3,000 images and 89 videos showing girls ranging from 6 months old to 16 years old performing sex acts on adult men, authorities arrested Jacob Schwartz, 29. Police had been investigating him for at least two months, and he initially handed his laptop over to them in March. On Thursday, he was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Schwartz worked in the city’s Department of Design and Construction, where was leading their “Build It Back” program designed to aide in the Hurricane Sandy recovery. He is also the founder and executive director of environmental education nonprofit group Common Climate. Previously, he founded the New Democratic Alliance and worked for former President Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Schwartz is currently being held on $7,500 bail.

“I understand these are serious charges,” his father, a lawyer, said on Thursday night, adding that the situation is “a personal tragedy.”

“He’s already in therapy for this,” he added.

