One New Jersey family’s new year turned to tragedy when a teenager took the lives of his own family members.

CBS New York reported that police responded to a call of shots fired at a Long Branch home on Sunday. Upon entering, police discovered the bodies of four victims, all shot by a 16 year old inside of the house.





The victims were identified:

Steven Kologi, 44, father

Linda Kologi, 42, mother

Brittany Kologi, 18, sister

Mary Schultz, 70, a friend who lived with the family

UPDATE: Video of the Long Branch shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/TVJDTn7Da7 — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) January 1, 2018

“Great guy, family man,” said family friend Chris Grico of the teen’s father. The older Kologi reportedly coached T-ball.

Neighbor James Roskowinski told Asbury Park Press that he and a roommate heard a commotion from the house and saw police storm the house. He said it was a “shame the new year has to start off like this.”

The teen was taken into custody. He faces four counts of murder as well as other charges related to the incident.

“It’s a terribly tragic incident,” said Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni.

Though authorities are still searching for a possible motive in the shooting, they’ve revealed that it appeared to stem from a domestic incident. Two other people in the house, the teen’s brother and grandfather, were able to escape and remain unharmed.

According to CBS New York, anyone with information related to the incident is welcome to contact Detective Andrea Tozzi of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

RELATED: Police confirm the worst after a missing woman’s husband reportedly leads them to a gory discovery