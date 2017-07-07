A fight started with a cupcake and ended with two siblings going to jail

Two siblings in Vero Beach, Fla. used cupcakes as a means of fighting in a disagreement.

CBS12 reports that the problem first came when the four to six week pregnant 24-year-old Latonya Daugherty and 30-year-old Eddie Yaddow attempted to figure out who would discipline Daugherty’s child.

Daugherty began by throwing a cupcake at her brother. Yaddow responded by wiping frosting in Daugherty’s hair and kicking her in the stomach with a ‘martial arts style kick,’ despite her pregnancy.





The pair continued to throw things until deputies arrived to arrest them. Daugherty was charged with battery domestic violence while Yaddow was charged with aggravated battery.

Daugherty’s mother was said to have witnessed the entire event.