A Florida church’s music director is in jail after a coworker went to pull a prank on his laptop and made a nasty discovery

A former music director at Florida’s Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church has been charged with multiple child sex charges after a coworker trying to prank him stumbled upon more than 350,000 images of child pornography on the man’s laptop, police said.

RELATED: This man posed as a “fitness model” to get child porn — and now he’ll get to do a lot of fitness in prison

Chad Everett Robison, 36, of Hernando, is charged with three counts of video voyeurism, three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.





He remained in the Citrus County Jail on Monday in lieu of $26,000 bond.

“I want to emphasize that this is a textbook case of an online sexual predator,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said during a Thursday afternoon news conference, which was streamed live on Facebook. “It will not be tolerated in Citrus County, and we’re going to vigorously pursue people who commit crimes like this.”

Prendergast detailed some of what investigators found on Robison’s laptop: