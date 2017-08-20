A former boyfriend told his ex they’d be friends, took these photos, then did the unthinkable

They look like ordinary Instagram photos, but these pictures of 18-year-old Jolee Nicole Callan are the last photos of her ever taken.

Because on the same day the teen stopped to take in the views and take some photos, then-20-year-old Loren Bunner shot her twice with a .22 rifle and rolled her body off a cliff, where it landed 40 feet below.

“I want to turn myself in for the murder of my ex-girlfriend Jolee Callan that happened just a little while ago on Cheaha Mountain,” he told police.

Oh, ya know. Just enjoying the view. @joleeisakitten A post shared by Loren Bunner (@lorendaniel) on Aug 30, 2015 at 9:57am PDT





The murder — a term first used by Bunner when he called police to report the killing hours after the fact, then used by a judge in sentencing him — stunned the community. Bunner and Callan had recently split, but were trying to mend their relationship and stay friends.

Bunner first told police that the pair had a suicide pact and that he’d failed to carry out his end of the arrangement. But his story didn’t add up; Callan had expressed no indications that she was suicidal and had told her friends where she was going that day.

She also indicated she’d be with Bunner.

“She said if she came up missing, [the friend] would know where she was and who she was with,” said Clay County Sheriff’s Office Lead Investigator Shanon House, according to reporting by AL.com.

Bunner pleaded not guilty at first, according to The Mirror. While Bunner was initially charged as a youthful offender, which would have meant a maximum of three years in prison, Callan’s family fought the decision and got it overturned.

Bunner was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to murder in late July, receiving a sentence of 52 years.