A former college student faces 103 charges after plastering anti-Trump graffiti all over his school

A former University of Connecticut student has been arraigned on 103 charges after he allegedly painted hundreds of anti-Trump graffiti pieces all over his school. Eric Cruz-Lopez, 22, admitted to police that he painted slurs about the president in a number of locations on campus, including the library.

According to the Hartford Courant, he admitted to the vandalism, signing each piece with the tagline “pest.” Cruz-Lopez also wrote that he is “open to entering into a conversation about restitution.”


Campus police began investigating after receiving reports of the graffiti, which allegedly were posted between December and March.

A spokeswoman for the university stated that they have spent over $4,000 restoring the areas where the student painted. Police identified him through security footage, even installing extra cameras to help catch him. He was arrested on May 7 and released without bail. Cruz-Lopez was active on campus, organizing protests against Trump’s policies on a number of occasions.

At the moment, he does not have legal representation and has not entered a plea. He currently works as a community organizer in Connecticut. According to the state penal code, criminal mischief is punishable by up to six months in prison. He will appear in court again on June 14.

Alex Thomas
