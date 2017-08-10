A former teacher who was previously jailed for sexting a student is back behind bars

A former Alabama teacher who pleaded guilty to sexting a student back in 2014 is in the slammer once again after volunteering at an elementary school.

Three years ago, Crystal Gilliland Clowdus, 35, was jailed for six months for texting naked pictures of herself to a 15-year-old male student. On Wednesday, she was arrested again after she was found volunteering at Oneonta Elementary School, which is in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, or SORNA.

Under state law, “No adult sex offender shall apply for, accept, or maintain employment or vacation or volunteer at any school, childcare facility, mobile vending business that provides services primarily to children, or any other business or organization that provides services primarily to children.”





“All sex offenders are instructed as to what the requirements of SORNA are for them,” Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said. “They are required to initial that they have read them and understand them.”

The county’s sex offender investigator was made aware of Clowdus’ infringement on Tuesday night and interviewed several witnesses before obtaining a warrant for her arrest. It’s unclear what type of volunteer work she was doing at the time, but she is believed to have a child at the school.

Clowdus was booked into jail on Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.

