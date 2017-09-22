A gambling-addicted teacher swindled the school’s homecoming money on slot machines

A high school teacher is in big trouble after she used school money to feed her gambling addiction.

As a teacher at Dakota High School in Michigan, 29-year-old Lydia Johnson was entrusted with the funds necessary to help coordinate student activities like dances and class trips. But authorities say that Johnson’s gambling addiction prevented her from effectively financing her pupils’ endeavors. Instead of buying materials for homecoming floats, the educator was pumping money into the slot machines at the MGM Grand in Detroit, the Detroit Free Press reports.

In a press release, Prosecutor Eric Smith said that investigators found receipts from the casino next to emptied homecoming envelopes. She was placed on administrative leave in May when the investigation was opened. Smith noted that ticket sales for the homecoming dance amounted to nearly $30,000 but that only $11,000 went into the bank account. Johnson finally came under scrutiny when she reportedly paid a camp only $500 for a school trip. When camp staff called the district, an internal investigation was opened.

Investigators also stated that records from the MGM Grand show that the teacher spent over $90,000 on penny slots in 2016. And her gambling addiction took a toll on her personal life too — Johnson reportedly emptied her bank account to feed her habit.