A high school teacher was convicted of having oral sex with a student in a classroom

Danielle Matko, a 35-year-old teacher in East Palo Alto, Calif., was convicted Tuesday of having oral sex with a teenage male student inside her charter school classroom, per the Daily Mail.

The teacher was found guilty on four counts stemming from inappropriate relations with a 15-year-old student from East Palo Alto Aspire Phoenix Academy in late 2015, the San Jose Mercury News reported. An English teacher at the school at the time of her arrest in December 2015, Matko was convicted of one count of oral copulation with a minor and three counts of lewd acts on a minor age 14 or 15.





That might not be all. The jury is expected to consider two additional charges, including one accusation regarding a second student, the newspaper reported. Matko faces a prison sentence of up to six years and will have to register as a sex offender, according to San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Karen Guidotti.

“Female teachers who commit offenses such as this are fairly few and far between,” said Guidotti, who noted that Matko denied the allegations and did not testify during the trial. “But we see it.”

Authorities said all of the crimes took place in Matko’s classroom during free periods and after school. Guidotti said one crucial piece of evidence was a cell photograph of Matko’s naked torso taken by one of the boys.

Prosecutors say Matko showed her breasts to one boy in a classroom, allowed the student to touch them and touched him sexually. On another occasion, she performed oral sex on the boy.

The relationships came to light after the students told friends about their encounters, one of the friends contacted a legal-aid attorney, and the attorney notified police.