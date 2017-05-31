A Kentucky man is in trouble for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a Crock Pot

A Kentucky man has been charged with second-degree felony assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a weekend assault that allegedly culminated in beating his girlfriend with a heated Crock Pot, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Police in Madisonville, Kentucky responded to the Baptist Health Madisonville emergency room early on Saturday morning to interview the victim of the alleged assault, who identified herself as the girlfriend of Nathaniel Jones, 59, and also a resident of Madisonville.

She told police the incident began when Jones got angry with her, grabbed her and began kicking her in the back. Then, Jones grabbed the heated Crock Pot and beat her over the head with it.

Police say the victim’s injuries match her account of the alleged abuse.

“The victim had visible injuries, as well as defensive marks on her arms, to corroborate the assault with the Crock Pot, which due to the heat and weight, was a dangerous instrument,” says an arrest report written by Madisonville Police Department Officer Joseph Keelin.

Police who searched the apartment shared by the two allegedly found marijuana, rolling papers and a crack pipe.

If found guilty, Jones could see up to ten years in prison for the beating alone.