A man accused of sneaking into a hospital to murder his own mother is behind bars

A Rhode Island man is expected to be arraigned on murder charges after police say he went into a hospital’s intensive care unit and murdered his own mother.

Travis Frink signed in at the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire and made his way to the intensive care unit. While there, he shot his 70-year-old mother multiple times, police say. Authorities apprehended the 48-year-old suspect as he was trying to leave the grounds, the Associated Press reports. They also said no motive has been established at this time.





Attorney General Gordon MacDonald stated “The facts gathered to this point reveal that the purpose of Mr. Frink’s visit to the hospital today was to kill his mother.” This is likely to pave the way for first-degree murder charges, according to the New Hampshire Union-Leader.

No one else was hurt during Frink’s visit to the hospital, which is the largest in New Hampshire. Dartmouth-Hitchcock President Joanne Conroy attributed survival of everyone else in the hospital to the facility’s active-shooter programs, explaining, “Today, people did exactly what we instructed them to do.” The hospital was quickly and calmly evacuated while police entered the area to search for the suspect, the New Hampshire Union-Leader reported.

Authorities have not released much information about Frink other than to note that his wife and infant son were found dead in 2013 in what appears to be a carbon monoxide poisoning at their apartment — they believe alcohol played a role in that incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.