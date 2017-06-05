A man bragged about his robbery on Facebook Live — then police saw the video and caught him

Police were looking for a man in Mountain Home, Idaho, who allegedly threatened customers in Walmart, then showed employees a gun holster in his waistband while demanding money, according to a Mountain Home Police Facebook post.

They found him after investigators “found a live video on Facebook from him narrating his travel,” the Facebook post says.

Jason Granger went live on Facebook as he rode a bike — which police say was stolen from a church — down the interstate.





Warning: This video contains graphic language.

In the video, Granger talks about other times he’s gotten the cops called on him recently, including one time he was accused of “chucking change” at a cashier. He denies this happened.

Granger also brags about how he’s evading the police, and about the stolen bike he’s riding.

“Catch me if you can!” he says.

Idaho police did just that. Investigators provided motorcycle troopers with a description based on what they saw in the video, and the troopers found Granger and held him at gunpoint until Mountain Home officers arrived to arrest him, the Idaho Statesman reported.