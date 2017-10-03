A man executed a 12-year-old boy after his sister wouldn’t cook for him, police say

Police said suspect Caterrious Williams, 18, shot a 12-year-old boy, Devin Johnson, at close range after demanding that the boy’s sister make him something to eat, WHBQ reported. According to the Memphis news station, the 12-year-old boy was the brother of the suspect’s girlfriend.

The victim told officers that on Sept. 30, Williams came over and demanded that his girlfriend make him food.

She told police she and Williams got into a physical altercation. She said Williams heard a noise in the kitchen and told her to go look.





The woman said she went to the kitchen, and when she walked back into the bedroom, she saw Williams standing over her 12-year-old brother and saw the gun fire, police say.

The woman said Williams ran past her out of the house.

She said she ran to her brother and put a towel on his head. He was shot once on the left side of the head and died from his injury.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.

No bond has been set.