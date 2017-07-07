A man identifying himself as a “homeless veteran” and claiming to have a bomb is holding hostages inside a Georgia bank

A man who described himself as a homeless veteran called Channel 2 Action News Friday and said he had a bomb and two hostages inside a Cobb County bank in Georgia.

Cobb police Chief Mike Register said officers are in contact with the man, who identified himself as Brian Easley.

A police spokeswoman said the man is still inside the Wells Fargo Bank on the 2600 block of Windy Hill Road with an unknown number of employees and has made general threats.

“No one inside the bank has been harmed or anyone outside the bank,” Cobb police Officer Alicia Chilton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at 11:45 a.m. “This is an active situation. However, the public is not at risk.”

Easley, 33, of Jefferson, called the Channel 2 newsroom just before 10:30 a.m. He spent nearly one hour talking about his life and detailing demands, the news station reported. He said he was kicked out of the VA Hospital Monday when officials called police on him. He said he was homeless and staying at a Marietta hotel when he went to the bank.

Channel 2 also got calls from two people who described themselves as hostages. One of the callers said she was the branch manager.

In pictures posted on social media, Cobb police could be seen in riot gear and hiding in a wooded area near the bank, which is close to I-75.

Windy Hill Road is blocked from I-75 to North Park Place, according to the Cobb County Department of Transportation. The closure snarled traffic on Cobb Parkway at Franklin Gateway.