Crime and punishment

A man is in big trouble after using mothballs to poison his neighbor’s cats

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he poisoned his neighbor’s cats.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Daniel Smith, 44, pleaded guilty to six charges of animal cruelty in front of Judge Kevin Sasinoski.

Investigators said Smith used mothballs to poison and kill his neighbor’s three cats in December 2015.

According to court documents, Smith told investigators the cats were a “severe nuisance” and he was tired of the cats going to the bathroom on the sidewalk.


A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

