A South Carolina man is facing charges after shooting a man committing alleged burglary.

Jason Dewayne Stephenson, 27, was described as a “bystander and neighbor who heard the commotion” of a burglary being carried out by Jeffrey Eugene Bradley (31), Tracie Lewis Mayfield (32) and Shane William Standard (25), according to the Greenville County Sheriffs Department.


When Stephenson saw the crime unfold, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He used his gun to shoot one of the robbers as they ran from the targeted house. His bullet hit Bradley in the back “at least once,” killing him at the scene.

This was enough for charges to be recommended against Stephenson following a consultation with the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The arrest warrant obtained by GCSO’s accused the 27 year old of using “an operable firearm to unlawfully kill” Bradley “with reckless disregard for life or safety of others.”

Bradley is now facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

FOX Carolina reports that Standard and Mayfield were also arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping for their part in the alleged burglary.

Tracie Lewis Mayfield (left) and Shane William Standard (right), Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
