A 21 year old is in a hell of a lot of trouble after he allegedly told his girlfriend that he sold her soul to the devil.





Police arrested Kyle Parker of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania this week for the January 10 incident. According to the affidavit, accessed by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Parker and his girlfriend got into an argument that led to him cutting her right hand with a razor blade. She lost consciousness and he then cut her leg several times. A friend picked her up from the home.

The next day, the woman returned to get her vehicle from Parker’s home and he allegedly told her “by the way, I sold your soul to the devil.” Police have not said whether the victim required medical attention for her injuries.

Parker is charged with simple assault and harassment.

According to his Facebook profile, Parker is engaged and his profile picture shows him with a woman. while his mugshot taken at the Westmoreland County Prison is rather bizarre, photos on his social media accounts are even more wild and show him adorned with a number of piercings. Furthermore, his social media profile does not seem to indicate any interest in Satanism but he does follow tattoo-related pages.

In Pennsylvania, simple assault is a second-degree misdemeanor which could mean prison time for Parker.