A 1993 cold case murder may be solved after a man walked into a television news station and confessed. He and two others have since been arrested in connection with the crime.





Brian Keith Hawkins, 46, walked into KRCR and confessed to the 1993 murder of 20-year-old Frank Wesley McAlister in Shingletown, California.

McAlister’s family reported him missing at the time, but his remains weren’t found until the next year by a hiker.

TRENDING: The wife is an obvious suspect in a murder case after police found this pathetic search inquiry

Hawkins said the guilt ate away at him over the years.

“God and Christ and these things that have happened over the course of 25 years have pushed me and pushed me to do the right thing,” said Hawkins. “I know the wrong can’t be changed but this is the closest I can come to doing the right thing.”

While he didn’t share details of what happened that night with KRCR, police later released a statement, according to Fox News. Redding police said Hawkins and two others, Curtis Culver and Shanna Culver, lured McAlister to Shingletown under the guise of selling him drugs. Then, they robbed him, while Hawkins and Curtis Culver stabbed him to death. Police say they left his body in the woods and abandoned the car in a Costco parking lot.

Hawkins expressed remore while talking to KRCR.

“Horrible, horrible, horrible, absolute horror, absolutely horrible since that day,” he said. “Every minute of every day has been a nightmare. It’s kind of weird, Frank never got to have a life, but we were teenagers and now I’m 44 and still haven’t even had a life and now most likely won’t anyway.”

Hawkins said he reached out to the victim’s family last year.

“I talked to them several times and told them I was going to make it there so I could tell them what happened and I wanted their forgiveness. By the time I got there, his father had passed away,” said Hawkins.

“He refused to answer any questions about the case itself but said he wanted people to know that he had found God, and that is what led him to finally do the right thing and confess. We agreed to interview him, on the condition that we would hold the interview until he turned himself in, and law enforcement could corroborate his confession,” KRCR wrote.