A man who burned his girlfriend’s toddler could spend a half-century in prison

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Michigan man was sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison Friday after being convicted of beating up and severely burning his girlfriend’s 22-month-old daughter, WJRT reported.

Derek Wardell Mason III, of Durand, heated up water in a microwave and poured it on the child while she was taking a bath, WJRT reported. The child survived the incident.





Mason pleaded guilty to assault charges, WJRT reported. The child’s mother, Abigail Rae Springs, 19, of Durand also pleaded guilty to assault charges, WJRT reported. She is awaiting sentencing in Shiawassee County next month.