A man who waited hours for his target to leave work so he could assault her had the most ridiculous motive

More than a month after an 18-year-old woman was assaulted by a man she’d never met in a parking lot outside of a Planet Fitness location in Rochester, N.H., we have some answers as to why it happened and a lot more questions to ask.

A video from June 12 showed a disguised man emerging from a car as Erin McCarthy left work and punching her from behind. Although, the video doesn’t show all of what happened, police said McCarthy was hit close to 40 times.

As it turns out, the authorities could see past these shades, and now Jordan Lamonde, 22, is under arrest.

Here’s what police said about the arrest on Facebook:

Chief Paul Toussaint reports that the Rochester Police Department, after an aggressive investigation, has arrested a suspect in the brutal attack of a young woman outside a local fitness center. Jordan C. Lamonde, 22, of Portsmouth was arrested after the Rochester Police Detectives responded at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He has been charged with Second Degree Assault (B Felony) […] Surveillance footage capturing the first moments of the attack was widely circulated by the Rochester Police Department shortly after the incident. […] “This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended,” Chief Toussaint said.

McCarthy spoke to the press after the ordeal and says her assailant said no words as he pummeled her repeatedly.

“He just kind of came up and hit me in the back of the head and wouldn’t stop,” McCarthy told CBS Boston. “He didn’t say a word, and he didn’t have a reason behind it. I asked, ‘Why? Who are you?'”

“I mean, he threw me around like a rag doll, so I kind of just let it happen,” she added. “I want to beat the crap out of him, definitely, but that’s about it.”

Thankfully, McCarthy wasn’t seriously hurt by the barrage. McCarthy said at the time that it was possible he was a gym customer who had something against her, but she said that she didn’t recognize him.

While she didn’t recognize him because she never met him, a connection between the two has been revealed.

We now know that Lamonde spotted McCarthy leaving her ex-boyfriend’s place, followed her and attacked her to get back at him. McCarthy, putting the pieces together, said “It’s a long story.”

“He saw me leave my ex’s house and followed me to work,” she said. “I definitely want to ask him ‘Why?’ whenever I get the chance.”

What we don’t know is what McCarthy’s ex did to Lamonde to get him to stake out the house, and wait hours to launch a silent assault without asking any questions and making all of the assumptions.

McCarthy, for her part, is going to try and forget this ever happened.

“I know there are two ways people handle this type of stuff,” she told the Portsmouth Herald. “They go crazy obsessing about it or they pretend it never happened. I’m trying to keep a happy medium between the two. It’s part of me now, but I know I’m not losing sleep over it.”

Lamonde’s bail has been set at $150,000.