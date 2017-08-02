A married history teacher is worried about the future after police say she was sending naughty texts to a pupil

A report of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at Freeman High School in Virginia eventually led to the arrest of 31-year-old Ashley Leigh Lewis Weber. Police say that the initial report was filed on June 12, and after a lengthy investigation, Weber was arrested on Tuesday.

According to WTVR, the history teacher is married, and she is still listed as a social studies teacher on Freeman’s website. At the time of the alleged incident, the student was 16 years old, and Weber has been charged with two counts of having consensual sexual intercourse with a child over 15 years old — both of those charges are misdemeanors.





Weber allegedly sent explicit text messages to the student,and so she has also been charged with one count of using a communication device to propose sex, which is a felony. On Wednesday, she appeared in court and was released on $5,000 bond.

Weber, who is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, will appear in court again on Oct. 6, after the new school year begins. Her district has not commented on her status as an employee at the school.