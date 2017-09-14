A McDonald’s cashier allegedly tried to flush her newborn baby down a toilet

A California woman was arrested on charges of attempted murder after giving birth at a McDonald’s and attempting to flush the baby down the toilet, prosecutors say.

Sarah Lockner, 25, was working at a McDonald’s in Redwood City when she began to complain of stomach pains. She visited the bathroom several times before a coworker went to check on her. The coworker reportedly found Lockner, a pool of blood, and a baby lying face down in the toilet as Lockner flushed.

Police arrived on the scene and found the baby in her arms. Officers performed CPR when they discovered that the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The baby was then rushed to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto. Though alive and in stable condition, the child suffered unspecified brain injuries.





“It’s a real sad story. It’s a real sad story,” said San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.”

Lockner’s bail is set for $11 million, and she also faces charges of felony child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury.

