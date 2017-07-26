A Michigan man could be headed to prison after police say he took advantage of underage girls in parking lots

A Michigan man could be facing hard time after allegedly having sex with two 15-year-old girls.

Spencer C. Wells, 21, appeared in Bay County District Court for arraignment on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charge is a felony, involves penetration and could carry a 15-year sentence, according to MLive.

Court affidavits state a 15-year-old girl said Wells had sex with her on Dec. 31, 2016, at an address that matches a Kmart store. A second 15-year-old girl said Wells had sex with her on Feb. 23, 2017, at an address that matches the site of a business, Carry Manufacturing Inc.





Police say Wells met the girls through his younger brother. They claim the sex acts occurred in a vehicle in the parking lots of the businesses.

Authorities say they were led to Wells after he offered to give one of the girls a ride home from the party. But instead of taking her home, he allegedly kicked her out of his car in an area where she did not live. The stranded girl called her parents to pick her up, leading to the police getting involved.

According to MLive, in Michigan, the age of consent for sexual activity is 16, unless the older participant is a teacher, substitute teacher or administrator at a school the younger party attends. In those cases, the minimum age is 18.

Wells was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary examination before a judge on Aug. 2.