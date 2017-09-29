A mom’s European vacation ended in arrest when she left her children home alone

A mother from Iowa is in trouble with the law over a vacation and the plans she had for her children’s care.
Police said Erin Lee Macke, 30, left her four children home alone while she went to Germany, KCCI reported.
The children, two aged 12, one aged 7 and one 6, were left home alone for 24 hours on Sept. 20 before police and the state’s Department of Human Services had a tip to check on them.
When police asked the children where their mother was, they said she left them and the country, KCCI reported.
She allegedly told police she would be out of the U.S. until Sunday.
Police said that Macke’s sitter fell through and she left the 12-year-olds in charge, KCCI reported.
Police convinced Macke to come back to the U.S. early. She landed Wednesday evening and was arrested Thursday morning. She faces four counts of child endangerment with a substantial risk.
The children are in the care of family members, KCCI reported.