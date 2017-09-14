A mother who drowned her two sons in a bathtub will spend decades in prison

A Pennsylvania woman convicted of drowning her two young sons in the family’s bathtub at their home in McCandless near Pittsburgh in 2014 will spend the next 30 to 80 years behind bars.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Manning handed down the sentenced against Laurel Schlemmer, 43, on Wednesday.

In March, Manning found Schlemmer guilty of third-degree murder, but mentally ill.

After Schlemmer drowned her sons Daniel, 6, and Luke, 3, she told police she thought her boys would be better off in heaven.





During the trial, it was revealed she had tried to kill them a year earlier by running them over with her van.

Schlemmer said at the time it was an accident, and no charges were filed in that case.