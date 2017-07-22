A “nasty odor” coming from a man’s trunk led police to the horrifying discovery of a missing woman

On Thursday, Roy Owens Jr. appeared in an Ohio court where the judge set a $1 million bail for an aggravated murder charge. Only a day before, Owens was arrested at 1:30 p.m. when drivers called the police to report a suspicious person.

Owens had crashed his car into a ditch, and WHIO reports that when police looked in his trunk, they found the body of a woman who they believe to be Linnea Satterfield.

RELATED: Doctor’s office tips off Ohio police to a teen cheerleader whose yard was hiding a baby “born alive”





Police say that Owens and Satterfield had been in a relationship but that they recently split up, and Satterfield moved into her own place. Owens was wanted for kidnapping when he was arrested.

On Monday, after a report from her sister, officers went to Satterfield’s house and discovered signs of a struggle. They then checked Owens’ house, where the couple lived for 20 years, but neither of them were there.

At the scene of the crash, the 56-year-old was running around in his underwear and had a knife. He was reportedly screaming that he was going to cut himself. Deputies then searched his Buick LeSabre and discovered the body.

According to WHIO, Owens has a number of convictions including one for domestic violence. Both Satterfield and Owens are from the Cleveland area.