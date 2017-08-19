A neighbor suspected of brutally murdering three young girls is now wearing handcuffs

Maryland police have arrested a man who they believe is behind the brutal murders of three girls, ranging in ages from five to 10. Suspect Antonio Williams, 24, was taken into custody late Friday night.

Police were called just after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning to a scene that police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan referred to as “one of the most difficult scenes that our officers arrived on.” Donelan said that a family member arrived home to find the three girls murdered.

In a Friday interview, Donelan hesitated to disclose details about the investigation, saying that she didn’t want to jeopardize it. Prince George County Police Chief Hector Velez noted, “I wear a uniform, but I am a father. Those that responded here today are parents, aunts, uncles of young children that they love very much.”





Williams lives on the same street as the home where the girls were murdered, the Daily Mail reports.

Donelan tried to calm local parents, saying, “We believe that this [crime] is confined to this particular home.”