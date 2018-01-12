A New York nurse is facing charges after the death of a 77-year-old woman in a hit and run — and the woman who was allegedly responsible worked at the hospital she was taken to.





Officials reported early Wednesday that Jum Sim Yim had been struck by a vehicle while crossing a Queens, New York, intersection in the early morning. Yim was reportedly on her way home from attending her daily early morning church services when she was found in the street unconscious, just a block away from her house. A search was issued to locate the culprit using surveillance footage, with pleas from Yim’s adult children begging for the culprit to step forward, reported ABC 7 NY.

“She was a very kind, sweet, caring, considerate, strong and faithful person,” her daughter Mimi Yim tearfully remarked to interviewers.

She added, “Imagine your mother or your grandmother or any special person laying on that floor: what would you do?”

“I just want peace…and understanding,” continued her son, Jae Yim.

After an extensive search including assistance from the public, police arrested 58-year-old Geum Min at her home and charged her with leaving the scene of a fatal accident Thursday, reported NY Daily News. Min allegedly hit the older woman in her Toyota Corolla and dragged her nearly 200 feet, continuing to her job at a local hospital, where the victim had been brought in for treatment.

Min eventually went home and told her husband about the “weird feeling” she’d had about the incident, but did not go to police.

“I got to work and heard about a pedestrian who was coming into the emergency room. I then learned that the pedestrian was hit on Parsons Blvd. and 32nd Ave.,” she said, according to a criminal complaint. “I remembered the bump and the thing that got stuck under my car. I had a weird feeling all day that it might have been the pedestrian.”

Her charges include leaving the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle with failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care, reported PIX 11.