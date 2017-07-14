A PA teacher molested two of her female students, and now, the courts have decided her fate

Randi Zurenko, 33, carried on two relationships with female students while teaching at Bishop McDevitt High School in Pennsylvania. One of the relationships lasted from January 2013 to October 2016. The other relationship began in early 2015 and also ended in October 2016, Fox reports.

On Thursday, she was sentenced to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Dauphin County Prison.

RELATED: A teacher who had sex with a special ed student “a handful of times” somehow got her husband’s support in court

The 2 1/2 hour hearing brought heartfelt testimonies from the parents of the victims and the victims themselves. According to PennLive, one of the victims stated that Zurenko “slowly shattered every belief I held.” A father of one of the students said, “You deserve no grace, no chance at rehabilitation. You deserve no success.”





The former teacher asked for leniency in light of her young children. In his sentencing, the judge declared, “Your conduct can only be described as incomprehensible…you became a villain.” Investigators stated that Zurenko gave the victims alcohol and one of the victims stated in court that the situation threw her into a depression and that she even contemplated suicide.

Investigators stated that Zurenko, a mother of five, gave the victims alcohol, and one of the victims stated in court that the situation threw her into a depression and that she even contemplated suicide.

RELATED: Even fleeing the country didn’t help this teacher, who filmed an illicit tryst with a student

Zurenko’s lawyer said that the former teacher is “a good woman who was truly in love with her victims.” He claimed that “my client is not somebody who took advantage of somebody else. She had real feelings for this person.” He also asked that the judge consider house arrest.

After serving her sentence, Zurenko will spend four years on probation and will have to complete 500 hours of community service.