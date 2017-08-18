A Pennsylvania teacher is facing a plethora of charges after becoming “obsessed” with a student

A Pennsylvania high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges after she allegedly maintained an inappropriate relationship with a male student with whom she became “obsessed.”

Melissa Bonkoski, a former earth science teacher at Pottstown’s Owen J. Roberts High School, was arrested on Thursday and charged with counts of “felony institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, unlawful use of a communications facility, and corruption of minors.” She was released after posting her $80,000 bond.

Authorities believe Bonkoski used a burner phone to text the student without detection, as she admitted that she was “being smart” to detectives. After the victim stopped talking to her, she eventually began bombarding the 16-year-old’s phone with messages and phone calls, begging him to spend time with her and to talk to her.





“Whatever you do, please don’t shut me out,” she reportedly said in a text message sent in March. “I’m begging you.”

Bonkoski also allegedly kissed the student several times in her care and let him touch her breasts. On one occasion, the teenager slept over at her house and spent the night in her bed with her. While the two never engaged in it, investigators have said that they discussed oral sex.

The school district became aware of her arrest and charges on Friday and immediately fired the teacher.

“Upon learning of the filing of these criminal charges, the School District asked for, and received, Ms. Bonkoski’s immediate resignation from her employment as a teacher,” a message on the school’s website read. “The School District is committed to the safety and well-being of its students.”

