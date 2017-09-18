A police officer had to wipe himself off after confronting this 82-year-old woman at Publix

An 82-year-old West Palm Beach woman was arrested Thursday after she became embroiled in a dispute with a customer at a Publix Super Market, then spit on a police officer’s face, according to an arrest report.

Josette Jordan is facing charges of resisting an officer, aggravated battery on an officer and resisting arrest without violence. She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday after posting $3,000 bail.

Jordan got into an argument with a woman shopping at the Publix at CityPlace , the report said. The woman told an off-duty West Palm Beach police officer working security at the store, at South Rosemary Avenue and Fern Street, about the confrontation.



While the woman was explaining to the officer, Jordan began verbally abusing her, the report said.

Jordan left the store with her purchases, but returned to allegedly berate the woman again.

When the officer placed his hand on her arm to escort her out the store, Jordan screamed, “Help, help, he is a brut(e),” police wrote in the report.

Jordan then sat on the floor on top of her purse, not allowing other customers to get past her.

One patron helped Jordan get up, lifting her by her right arm while the officer assisted from her left side. As Jordan was standing up, she spit on the right side of the officer’s face, the report said.